Empty Podium Represents Herschel Walker At Georgia Debate

Herschel Walker, Trump's pick for the Georgia Senate seat, refused to show up at the Atlanta Press Club's 2022 Georgia Senate Debate so the network rightly aired his empty podium in his place.

Walker has made a fool of himself many times over since entering the race and I hope Georgia voters watched as closely.

The moderator introduced all the candidates participating in the debate in alphabetical order when the camera panned over Hershel's unoccupied spot.

Walker’s empty podium is introduced at the debate pic.twitter.com/Jvh51diVJt — Acyn (@Acyn) May 3, 2022

"And Herschel Walker, is a businessman and a former professional athlete. He has chosen not to participate and is represented by this empty podium."

It's reminiscent of Clint Eastwood's empty chair debacle but at least he was there in person, talking.