Eric Holder Slaps Down Host Who Says 'Both Sides' Gerrymander

Eric Holder appeared on "CBS Mornings" yesterday, saying gerrymandering and laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout are attempts to keep "the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box." Via CBSNews.com:

"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil asked, "Both parties do it, right? So, how do you get them to disarm and come to the table and agree on your solution, which would be these sort of independent commissions?"

"We can't fall into some notion of equivalency here, because in a lot of ways that's false," Holder said. "What Princeton University said, they looked at the gerrymandering that the Republicans did in the last cycle, in 2012, and said it was the worst gerrymandering of the last half-century. There have been maps that Democrats have drawn in this cycle that I don't agree with, New York and Maryland among them. But those pale in comparison to what Republicans have done in Texas, Georgia, potentially in Florida. You're comparing apples and oranges in a lot of ways.

"I'm committed to fighting for fairness," he said, "because I'm also confident that if the process is fair, the Democrats, progressives will do just fine. We don't have to cheat; Republicans have to cheat in order to win."