Eric Holder Slaps Down Host Who Says 'Both Sides' Gerrymander

"We don't have to cheat," the former attorney general said. "Republicans have to cheat in order to win."
By Susie MadrakMay 10, 2022

Eric Holder appeared on "CBS Mornings" yesterday, saying gerrymandering and laws aimed at suppressing voter turnout are attempts to keep "the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box." Via CBSNews.com:

"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil asked, "Both parties do it, right? So, how do you get them to disarm and come to the table and agree on your solution, which would be these sort of independent commissions?"

"We can't fall into some notion of equivalency here, because in a lot of ways that's false," Holder said. "What Princeton University said, they looked at the gerrymandering that the Republicans did in the last cycle, in 2012, and said it was the worst gerrymandering of the last half-century. There have been maps that Democrats have drawn in this cycle that I don't agree with, New York and Maryland among them. But those pale in comparison to what Republicans have done in Texas, Georgia, potentially in Florida. You're comparing apples and oranges in a lot of ways.

"I'm committed to fighting for fairness," he said, "because I'm also confident that if the process is fair, the Democrats, progressives will do just fine. We don't have to cheat; Republicans have to cheat in order to win."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue