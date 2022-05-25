Fox News Is About Bigotry, Period

What is there to say about Fox News and the right-wing-o-sphere that hasn’t been scratched by the nails of demons into the toilet stall walls of hell? Every day, every hour, every minute, Fox News and the propaganda machines it has birthed are either selling their audience lies, misinformation, and disinformation about the world, or selling them pillows, telling them to sell their gold, and saying that the way out of debt is to give Magnum P.I. your home in a reverse mortgage.

It has been a little while since we visited the Fox News offices to see and hear what all of Dante’s rings of hell might sound like if they were confined to a large building in Midtown Manhattan. Immigrant infants are stealing white babies’ formula! That is the word on the Fox News streets. Will the GOP support President Joe Biden’s plans to ameliorate the supply chain problems that stem from having centralized essential products in the hands of unregulated, greedy CEOs? No, they won’t. But they will whine about it and blame [checks notes] Joe Biden and anyone who doesn’t support Confederate monuments. Also, if you are a kid who isn’t white and heterosexual—or at least pretending to be heterosexual—you are also the reason white babies aren’t getting baby formula.

What’s the new ‘protect the children’ motto from the GOP? It’s immigrant-babies-are-stealing-your-formula-and-they-should-starve-because-they-aren’t-white. They go from laughing right into talking about purposely starving babies. It’s real dark stuff here.

Earhardt: "Border children, illegal immigrant children, are getting formula"



Doocy: "American families, there's a shortage, but if you're a migrant, don't worry, because Uncle Sam has a stash of that." pic.twitter.com/UeOXI4jNB0 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 13, 2022

I want you to pay attention to how the woman making this strange claim is clearly losing moisture in her mouth. Maybe she’s the one stealing baby formula? I have no evidence, just wondering things.

Jesse Watters: "Apparently, there is no shortage of baby formula for illegal aliens... Why are we feeding illegal babies ahead of American babies?" pic.twitter.com/RToQ0K8RyA — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 13, 2022

How do you combat the fact that your entire network is filled with a bag of bottom-tier bigots? You call everybody else a bigot. In fact, since you aren’t interested in reality whatsoever, just continue to lie about everyone else:

Greg Gutfeld on Biden: "He’s the worst president for blacks." pic.twitter.com/dbAx7qy29m — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 23, 2022

But don’t forget about Marxism and LGBTQ+ children. Here’s former MTV Real World personality Dundleberg McWhatever-her-face talking with another Fox News host about how commies are pushing Jesus’ ‘love thy neighbor’ schtick way too far.

can't believe the unhinged marxist left is teaching kids that everyone is invited to love and be loved pic.twitter.com/8Yk7JjjN9a — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 23, 2022

I mean, I agree: I don’t know if I support liberal Jesus and his willingness to forgive Sen. Mitch McConnell for all of the harm he’s done.

It would not be a round up in May if we didn’t bring up the conservative obsession with the white supremacist “great replacement theory.” Here’s Fox News doing what they do: saying one thing, and then reiterating the other thing moments later.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas calls "Great Replacement" a complete "conspiracy theory."



[2 minutes later]



Banderas: "Quite frankly, the Democrats want illegals in this country because those are the ones that are eventually going to be voting them into office." pic.twitter.com/ak1V61GFo8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 22, 2022

But it’s not all gloom and doom over at Fox News. Sometimes a burst of light cracks through the musty, sulfur-smelling hallways there. What’s a right-wing talking point that we unfortunately hear too much of from centrist Democrats? Defund the police. What’s a good response? Surprisingly, and to Fox News shoulder-pad model Martha MacCallum completely shocking, the perfect response was uttered on Fox News.

Fox News' Pete Hegseth: "You're the party of defund the police!"



Ex-Clinton advisor: "And you’re the party of bashing police on the Capitol ground!"



Martha MacCallum: "That's not fair! Nobody wants to see – we’re like normal people! Okay?" pic.twitter.com/YGQ96WCshc — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 5, 2022

Teehee. White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s spent a few final days having to combat the Fox News misinformation machine, and she teed off on a Fox News reporter who believes that the only “children” that matter are not yet born and come out of white folks.

Seems like Psaki came prepared for this question pic.twitter.com/RCd1iqZjdt — Acyn (@Acyn) May 10, 2022

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.