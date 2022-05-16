Fox Promptly Whines About Censorship After Buffalo Massacre

On Sunday, hours after an anti-Semitic white supremacist motivated by the White replacement theory murdered ten people and shot three others, Fox News was already complaining that conservatives will be censored.

Sean Duffy, a Fox News regular complained that "the left" is already talking about gun control and radical speech on the Internet.

Duffy said, "But they want to use this as a tool to use to censor, I would say conservatives."

There you have it. Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham continually promote the white replacement theory as a way to attack immigration in this country.

Nutjobs like AZ's Wendy Rogers already are promoting the rampage as "a false flag operation" by the FBI. Alex Jones won't be far behind.

You can bet all day Monday and into the evening, certain Fox News hosts and guests will bemoan that they are the victims of this massacre in Buffalo. Tucker Carlson especially will take no responsibility for his actions, and blow it off as "a regular guy" "just asking questions."

Then he will blame "the left" for attacking him because all he's worried about is the leaky southern border.

Buckle your seat belts.

Here are the real victims:

Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, NY - age 32

Margus D. Morrison of Buffalo, NY - age 52

Andre Mackneil of Auburn, NY - age 53

Aaron Salter of Lockport, NY - age 55

Geraldine Talley of Buffalo, NY - age 62

Celestine Chaney of Buffalo, NY - age 65

Heyward Patterson of Buffalo, NY - age 67

Katherine Massey of Buffalo, NY - age 72

Pearl Young of Buffalo, NY - age 77

Ruth Whitfield of Buffalo, NY - age 86