'Insane' Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Face Subpoena From Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) suggested on Sunday that he would be willing to support subpoenas for members of Congress who are suspected of participating in a plot to overturn the 2020 election.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger if he and other members of the House Jan. 6 committee will force members of Congress to testify.

"I won't say who I think we need to talk to yet," the congressman replied. "I mean, I think everybody needs to come and talk to us. We've requested information from various members. In terms of whether we move forward with a subpoena is going to be both a strategic tactical decision and a question of whether or not we can do that and get the information in time."

"Do you favor one?" Brennan wondered.

"Yeah, I think ultimately whatever we can do to get that information," Kinzinger said. "If that takes a subpoena, it takes a subpoena. But I think the key is regardless of even what some members of Congress are going to tell us, we know a lot of information around it."

Brennan noted that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was recently exposed for suggesting martial law in a text message to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6. Greene has called herself a "victim" of the Jan. 6 attack.

"Do you need to ask her a few questions?" Brennan asked.

"Yeah, I mean, I'd love to ask her a few questions," Kinzinger agreed. "We know some things. I won't confirm or deny the text messages, of course. But let me just say this. For Marjorie Taylor Greene to say she's a victim, it's amazing how, you know, folks like her attack everybody for being a victim."

The congressman recalled that Greene has a history of attacking school shooting survivors.

"And then when Marjorie Taylor Greene is confronted, she's all the sudden a victim and a poor, helpless congresswoman that's just trying to do her job," Kinzinger noted. "It's insane. We want the information. Look, history is not going to judge her or people like her that are buying the Big Lie well."

Kinzinger also said that he hoped that former Vice President Mike Pence would appear before the committee.

"I would hope he would do so voluntarily," he remarked. "These are decisions that I think we are going to end up making in the next week or two as we basically pin down what this hearing schedule is going to look like."

