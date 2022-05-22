GQP House Candidate J.R. Majewski: 'Every Red State Should Secede'

From CNN:

"I was actually going to say," Majewski said in a video on the livestreaming app Periscope. "I didn't want to be a hype beast, but I've had it in my back pocket to say that every state that went red should secede from the United States. "I don't think it sounds out there," he added. "Why should we go to this -- the left, they're f**king psychotic. I mean, it's not, it is not out there brother. I mean, in my opinion, they're beyond they're, they're -- it's irrational. They're way of life is just crazy. To me, secession is not out there. It's all about how you frame the dialogue though. You can't just, you know, obviously you're talking to me, different story, but the general population, you know, we have to break 'em in easy."

CNN reported that the video was taken down shortly after it reached out to him for comment.

It’s not just Majewski’s views on secession that should make you want to immediately donate to Majewski’s opponent, 40-year incumbent, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, now in a newly-drawn district that CNN considers a toss-up. Majewski is also this guy:

Before running for Congress, Majewski was best known as the Trump supporter who painted his front lawn into a 19,000-square-foot Trump 2020 sign. He later appeared in the MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow’s song “Let’s Go Brandon Save America,” by rapping one verse decrying “woke” politics after he launched his campaign.

And this guy:

CNN's KFile reviewed since-deleted and public tweets that show Majewski with a group of people who attended the January 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally throughout the day in various places outside the Capitol -- including a video in which a member of the group leads them in repeating the slogan of QAnon. The camera moves past Majewski in the crowd just before the slogan is repeated, so he is not visible as other members in the group are seen saying the slogan. Majewski has denied being a QAnon follower.

… Majewksi posted a photo in a since-deleted tweet that shows him and at least two attendees of the group with their heads photoshopped on the Founding Fathers with the caption, “It’s going down on 1/6.” One picture, posted by Majewski and later deleted, shows him raising his fist in a crowd in front of the Capitol, saying he had gone there to “protest peacefully” and left “when it got ugly.”

CNN reported that Majewski’s Trump 2020 lawn sign was later altered to say “Trump 2Q2Q."