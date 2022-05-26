Miami Heat Opens Game With Call To Action On Gun Violence

Way to go, Miami Heat!
On Wednesday night, the Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.
Then the announcements took a turn:
"The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."
Marco Rubio was not amused by what he obviously saw as a threat to his 2022 re-election campaign. So he replied on Twitter with classic whataboutism.
Many people replied to him with a version of "go **** yourself"