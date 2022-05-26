Miami Heat Opens Game With Call To Action On Gun Violence

Way to go, Miami Heat!

On Wednesday night, the Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Then the announcements took a turn:

"The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."

Marco Rubio was not amused by what he obviously saw as a threat to his 2022 re-election campaign. So he replied on Twitter with classic whataboutism.

Many people replied to him with a version of "go **** yourself"

Do you have a favorite Bible verse about people who take blood money? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 26, 2022

To the GOP's Marco Rubio saving lives of our children from gun violence is called "politicizing." In reality: Rubio has received $3.3 million in National Rifle Association donations over his career. That's called BLOOD MONEY. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 26, 2022

Waiting for DeSantis to sanction the NBA/Miami Heat for this — ☝️SoSayU (@sosayu3) May 26, 2022