Miami Heat Opens Game With Call To Action On Gun Violence

Way to go! Miami Heat asks their fans to call their Senators...and VOTE in November.
By Frances LangumMay 26, 2022

Way to go, Miami Heat!

On Wednesday night, the Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals opened with a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Then the announcements took a turn:

"The Heat urges you to contact your state’s senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for commonsense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall."

Marco Rubio was not amused by what he obviously saw as a threat to his 2022 re-election campaign. So he replied on Twitter with classic whataboutism.

screen_shot_2022-05-26_at_11.04.23_am

Many people replied to him with a version of "go **** yourself"

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue