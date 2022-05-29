Newsmax Host Gloats As Russian State TV Mocks New WH Press Secretary

Russian State TV ridiculed Karine Jean-Pierre as a "dark-skinned lesbian," as Newsmax's Eric Bolling giggled with glee.
By Ed ScarceMay 29, 2022

This was actually broadcast on May 19th, but I just became aware of it and thought I'd share it. There's something deeply disturbing about how closely Newsmax, Fox News, and OAN align themselves with the propaganda efforts of Russian state television and their overt racism, xenophobia, and homophobia. Here, as Russian state tv disparaged the hiring of Karine Jean-Pierre as a "dark-skinned immigrant" with a "lucky skin tone and sexual orientation," Newsmax's Eric Bolling couldn't contain himself and giggled with glee. But I suppose white supremacists and fascists share similar traits everywhere. Far-right echo chambers.

Source: Newsmax

Not only was Eric Bolling roasting new WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, but Russian TV was, too. They were laughing at her first official day in front of the public, where, according to Russian TV, she "admits not being chosen for professional abilities."

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue