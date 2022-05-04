Ohio Voters Should Know The Many Faces Of J.D. Vance

Which one is running?
By Susie MadrakMay 4, 2022

Morning Joe looks at the magical evolution of J.D. Vance, GOP senate nominee after yesterday's Ohio primary election.

As somebody who doesn't like Trump myself, the elites were right about Donald Trump. I'm a Never Trump guy. I never liked him.

He's the best president of my lifetime and he revealed the corruption in this country like nobody else.

I can't stand Trump, I think he's obnoxious and I think he's leading the white working class to a very dark place.

I think he was a very good president.

HOST: I take it you're not a Trump supporter from what I've read, is that a fair assessment?
VANCE: Yeah. I didn't vote for Donald Trump.

I think he's a great president all around. I'm 37 years old, he's certainly the best president of my lifetime.

"Consider how Vance's professional bio is basically a hit list. He was a coastal banker and venture capitalist. An Ivy League elite from Yale school. A self-styled literary lecturer who mused about extremism in magazines like The Atlantic. And then -- I'm out of fingers on this hand -- and then, he pursued a perch within the coastal elite, pushing a trendy book where he claimed to explain the Rust Belt and the Midwest, while writing from the coast," Ari Melber said last night.

He noted that Vance deleted his tweets that slammed Trump and said "God wants better" than Trump. Etc.

"So, it's all on tape," Willie Geist said.

"It's all there. He's a hypocrite, he lies, all of that. But it turned out last night, it doesn't matter.

"Donald Trump endorsed him. He apologized for the things he said about Donald Trump. Donald Trump said, 'Look, if I held everybody who said something mean about me responsible for it, I wouldn't have any friends or any allies in politics.'

"It didn't matter in the end, as long as he pledged allegiance to Trump."

(Just want to note here that Vance's book criticized his mother for her drug addiction, but now he's addicted to an even more powerful drug: power.)

