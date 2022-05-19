OMG Some Things Never Change

One thing that sets Crooks and Liars apart is our video archive. Take a look at this video from 13 years ago TODAY and notice what has remained exactly the same. Happy Throwback Thursday!
By Frances LangumMay 19, 2022

Thirteen years ago today Keith Olbermann still had a show on MSNBC, and presented his "worst persons in the world" for the day.

They were Sean Hannity pretends time doesn't exist and George W. Bush "inherited" 9/11.

Tucker Carlson pretends President Obama was "afraid" to say the word "abortion." (Keith brought receipts that Obama said it several times in the pertinent commencement address, in other words, Tucker lied.)

And a Republican Idiot Congressman says something incredibly stupid about climate change.

Sound familiar?

