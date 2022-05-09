Red States Rushing To Push New Laws That Punish Women

Even if you live in a liberal city, you will be affected if you have a Republican governor or a Republican majority in your state house. Is it just a coincidence that the red states doing this used to be slave states?

And let's not forget, next up is the push for a national abortion ban. But that's only the beginning:

More than half of the women and girls of reproductive age in the U.S. live in 28 states that could seek to ban or further restrict access to abortion if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. See our analysis of those states. https://t.co/360gbAvSXT — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2022

Yesterday, Sen. @MarshaBlackburn, R-TN, came out against Supreme Court decision that said married couples ought to be free to make their own decisions about birth control; now @SenatorBraun, R-IN, says states should be allowed to ban interracial marriage. pic.twitter.com/8i4XXIIKa6 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) March 22, 2022

- Florida Sen. @marcorubio introducing federal legislation to punish private companies that provide travel benefits for women to obtain abortions in states where they are legal. https://t.co/Tgmg7k0Xmf — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 8, 2022

Utah lawmaker’s abortion ban fails to consider the health and well-being of women, Robert Gehrke writeshttps://t.co/TsPWXsSMLp — Salt Lake Tribune politics (@SLTribPolitics) May 9, 2022

Mississippi has passed a so-called "trigger" law poised to go into effect almost immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The state's law says that within 10 days of the state attorney general confirming Roe has been overturned, abortions are prohibited. https://t.co/WheR7WntTY — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2022

Still think they’ll stop at overturning Roe?



Think again: Peter Thiel-backed GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters not only wants to strip away abortion rights, but also wants to reverse the SCOTUS ruling that established the right to access birth control. https://t.co/nvx2YOFOc8 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) May 8, 2022

Some people claim it's hysterical to say birth control could become illegal. But the way new abortion legislation is being written, this will *definitely* happen if we don't freak out now, very loudly. This Louisiana bill could make having an IUD murder: https://t.co/1VFcWjcZ3J — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) May 8, 2022

This threat strikes me as very real. I doubt that even this Supreme Court will let states ban condoms. But, as we learned in Hobby Lobby, many abortion opponents have an extremely expansive definition of what constitutes “abortion” — and it includes common forms of birth control. https://t.co/sfy2LiFYBr — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 7, 2022

A Tx woman was recently charged with “self-induced abortion” even though the law explicitly prohibited prosecution. Only public outcry changed that, after she spent time in jail. Beyond birth control, women with powerful enemies who have a miscarriage will be at risk w/o Roe. https://t.co/cX8nWpdlLj — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 5, 2022

Tennessee Gov Bill Lee signed a bill Friday that makes mailing in abortion pills to TN, illegal.

So not birth control, no choice, no support, NO RIGHTS. https://t.co/yPezpMQyUN — Christina Moore (@AddConfessions) May 8, 2022