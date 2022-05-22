Russia Bans 963 Americans, But Trump And Fox News Are Still Welcome!

Russia has created a "persona non-grata" list of politicians, journalists, tech executives and American citizens who are permanently banned. The Washington Post is reporting that Russia has banned 963 people, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and many other Biden cabinet officials.

Russian Foreign Ministry put out a news release saying "In the context of response to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation."

In addition to current administration folks, the list also included Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Three deceased Senators are also on the list: John McCain , Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch. If they happened to come back to life, I doubt Russia would be on their list of places to visit, but I guess better to be safe than sorry, comrade.

Russia also banned people that are not actually politicians. The list includes the head of Facebook/Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Journalists George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, Bret Stephens of the New York Times and Bianna Golodryga of CNN were also banned.

Omitted from the list? Donald Trump, of course. Also welcome in Russia? Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, both friends of Russia. Also, no journalists or hosts from Fox News were banned by Russia, surprising no one.

Nice of Russia to put out this list. Makes it easy to see who they consider friends and allies in their war against democracy: Trump, McConnell, Rand Paul and FOX News.

"Russia also named former senators John McCain (R-Ariz.). Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) and Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) as among the current or ex-lawmakers barred from entering the country, even though they are all dead." https://t.co/ZP3oEYasfd — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 21, 2022