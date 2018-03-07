Jesse Watters And Hannity Are Still Covering Obama And Farrakhan

I've been wondering for several weeks now how Fox News will pivot once the Trump ship goes down.

Watching this clip from last night's Hannity it's clear they'll never have to pivot. They haven't stopped talking about Obama and Hillary almost a year and a half after the 2016 election.

Jessica Tarlov is paid to be the liberal punching bag on Hannity's show, but she held her own better than many others of her typecasting have done. And smarmy Jesse Watters of course gets the "win" from Hannity at the end of this fake super-pro wrestling match.

And when Watters uses the "he dated a black chick" defense of Donald Trump's racism (Central Park Five and his conviction on racial discrimination in selling condo not mentioned) Tarlov calls him out flat. Transcript via Media Matters:

JESSE WATTERS: Listen, the president has said imprecise things. He dated a black model for two years. JESSICA TARLOV: So what? WATTERS: His son-in-law is Jewish. TARLOV: You're using the "he knows a black woman" defense?

Yes he is, and Watters actually says it's better that Trump never went to church than that he went to a church with REVEREND WRIGHT! Like Obama did!

So pathetic.

And when Trump goes down they will not miss a beat because they never stopped beating up on Democrats rather than covering "the news."