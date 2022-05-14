Russians Begin Production Of 'Komi-Cola' After Coca-Cola Leaves

Komi-Cola is produced in Syktyvkar brewery, in the province of Komi. Hence the name. The logo, on the other hand...
By Ed ScarceMay 14, 2022

Komi-Cola is produced in Syktyvkar brewery, in the province of Komi. Hence the name. The logo, on the other hand...

Supposedly, their product is not as sweet as Coca-Cola®, not as carbonated, and is more "herbal" but given the similarity of the look, the lawyers for Coca-Cola are going to come a calling soon. The logo itself is among the most protected in the world. (There's a reason why Coke's slogan is The Real Thing.) Nonetheless, the Russians are doing what they can to soothe the feelings of ordinary Russians stung by the loss of Coca-Cola. No doubt they'll have an easier time fighting against Ukraine than they will against Coca-Cola.

Source: Stirea Zilei

Since Coca-Cola suspended operations in Russia and plans to leave the Russian market altogether due to the war against Ukraine, the drink has been replaced with a local product. The Syktyvkar factory has started producing Komi Cola, writes newsreadonline.com.

This is reported by the media in the Russian Federation.

In the Komi Republic, where the factory is located, the demand for the drink is said to be increasing every day. Komi Cola is also "not very carbonated and not very sweet".

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue