Russians Begin Production Of 'Komi-Cola' After Coca-Cola Leaves

Komi-Cola is produced in Syktyvkar brewery, in the province of Komi. Hence the name. The logo, on the other hand...

Supposedly, their product is not as sweet as Coca-Cola®, not as carbonated, and is more "herbal" but given the similarity of the look, the lawyers for Coca-Cola are going to come a calling soon. The logo itself is among the most protected in the world. (There's a reason why Coke's slogan is The Real Thing.) Nonetheless, the Russians are doing what they can to soothe the feelings of ordinary Russians stung by the loss of Coca-Cola. No doubt they'll have an easier time fighting against Ukraine than they will against Coca-Cola.

Source: Stirea Zilei

Since Coca-Cola suspended operations in Russia and plans to leave the Russian market altogether due to the war against Ukraine, the drink has been replaced with a local product. The Syktyvkar factory has started producing Komi Cola, writes newsreadonline.com. This is reported by the media in the Russian Federation. In the Komi Republic, where the factory is located, the demand for the drink is said to be increasing every day. Komi Cola is also "not very carbonated and not very sweet".