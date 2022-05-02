'So What If Zelensky Is Jewish, Hitler Had Jewish Blood Too,' Says Sergei Lavrov

“We have for a long time listened to the wise Jewish people who say that the most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews,” said Lavrov.
By Ed ScarceMay 2, 2022

Another one of Putin's cronies went on foreign television to justify Putin's war against Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov was given 45 minutes to spew Russian propaganda, including nonsensical dribble such as this. With any luck at the end of all this, Sergei Lavrov will be found hanging from a rope.

Source:The Independent

Justifying Vladimir Putin’s call to “denazify” Ukraine, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov argued that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s Jewish ancestry did not matter.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish? The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Mr Lavrov said in an interview with an Italian television on Sunday. “Some of the worst antisemites are Jews.”

Mr Lavrov was referring to an unproven theory that German dictator Adolf Hitler had possible Jewish and African ancestors.

Mr Putin declared war on Ukraine on 24 February, describing it as a “special military operation” to disarm the eastern European country and remove leaders who he described as neo-Nazis.

Naturally, Israel was not amused by Lavrov's historical revisionism.

Israel called Mr Lavrov’s comments "unforgivable" and "delusional", saying he was suggesting Jews were to blame for their own genocide. Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid calling the statement "scandalous and a horrible historical error".

"The Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to blame Jews themselves for antisemitism," Mr Lapid said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue