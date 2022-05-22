Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

OMG, Susan Collins is such a damn fool and two-faced liar. She totally deserves the chalk drawing mockery she's getting. As I tweeted last week from the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally in Los Angeles, the LAPD were watching us like hawks when we picked up the chalk, but no arrests were made.

Perhaps if we saw Clarence and Ginni Thomas "defacing" the sidewalk with chalk, arrests would be justifiable. But let the rest of us express ourselves with pastel colored fun, should we so choose.

Anyway, it's Sunday again and the Sunday shows are in full swing with Republican propagandists doing Republican things. Here's the lineup, via Politico. Extra commentary in red, via me.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Robert Gates … Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) … Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) … Jason Furman.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Martha MacCallum: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel … NEC Director Brian Deese. Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace and Jessica Tarlov.

OMFG, that panel...Jessica Tarlov will have her hands full, for sure.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Cliff Albright … Jane Harman … Joe Walsh.

CNN “State of the Union”: NEC Director Brian Deese … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson … Josh Shapiro. Panel: Jeff Nussbaum, Scott Jennings, Bakari Sellers and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Jeff Zeleny, Marianna Sotomayor, Rachael Bade and Toluse Olorunnipa.

ABC “This Week”: Ret. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen … Ashish Jha. Panel: Caitlin Dickerson, Sarah Isgur, Stephanie Cutter and Terry Moran.

Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Sen Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) … Kash Patel … Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Mark Penn.

SERIOUSLY? "Sunday Morning Republicans" is more like it. Are they putting Mark Penn in to pretend it's really balanced? LOL

Fox News “MediaBuzz”: Will Cain … Julie Banderas … Charlie Gasparino … Richard Fowler … Hugh Hewitt.

Dear God, strike the Fox News programmers with lightning for pretending anyone wants to hear what these Republican flacks are saying. But wait! There's more!

CNN “Reliable Sources”: Kathy Barnette … Bill Carter … Nicholas Carlson … Masha Gessen … Margaret Sullivan, Khaya Himmelman and Philip Bump.

Yep, you read that right. Brian Stelter is platforming the compulsive liar wingnut that never "surged," never had a chance of winning that Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary, and siphoned the ultra-wingnut vote away from the two still battling it out for the nomination.

JFC, CNN is another example of why media consolidation is a terrible, awful, horribly destructive thing.

Anyway, we ought to have some hot clips later. For now, what's catching your eye? And if you don't watch the Sunday shows, tell me what you ARE watching and whether it will help keep us sane down in the comments.

Excuse me while I brew my decaf and try to slog my way through all this. Oh, and here's another one for Susan Collins. LOL.