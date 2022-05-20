Trump-Endorsed Eubanks Would Make Birth Control Illegal

The Salem Witch trial will be next.
By John AmatoMay 20, 2022

During an interview with Michael Voris of Church Militant, Trump endorsed Michigan candidate Jacky Eubanks said she would vote against birth control because it's against the Christian moral order.

(This was captured by Left of Center MI)

Voris asked if she believed everything the Catholic Church teaches.

"Yes."

"The use of contraception is against natural moral law?" he asked.

"Yes."

"It's destructive, a doorway to abortion? All that and everything else?" he said.

Voris continued, "With everything going on with Roe, the left becoming completely uncorked -- they're saying they are coming after your gay marriage next. They are coming after your birth control after that and everything else!

Voris continued, "Well, you know what? Yeah. Absolutely"

Eubanks said the reason why Western Civilizations are great is that they are based on the underpinning of Christianity and have a Christian moral order.

Eubanks said that outside of the Christian moral order, "they lead to chaos, destruction and a culture of death."

The host asked how she would approach a person of her age who thinks she's a loony for wanting to take away birth control.

"It should not be legal," she said.

Eubanks claims that birth control "gives people a false sense of security that they can have consequence-free sex."

See, there it is. Sex-crazed Catholics from the old school that cling on to the Humanae Vitae.

Sex has consequences, you heathens. What's next? Get out the cat-o-nine-tails!

Eubanks said, "Sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage and open to life. Absolutely.”

Turning back the proverbial clock so America could be run by the Anglo-Saxons of the ninth century. And if you are a woman and object to having your body controlled by greybeards, it's being burned at the stake for you.

Discussion

