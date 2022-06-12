Asa Hutchinson: Republicans 'Looking For An Offramp' From Trump's Control

Members of the GOP are "looking for an off-ramp" after Donald Trump effectively seized control of the Republican Party.
By DavidJune 12, 2022

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) told Fox News host Bret Baier that he hoped that the future of Republican Party leadership does not include Trump.

"I hope that the future of the Republican Party is different than former President Trump's leadership," the governor said. "I hope we move in a different direction. I believe that what happened on Jan. 6 is a lot at his feet. It was wrong for our country and for him to continue to push that [election lie] theory, I agree, is the wrong direction for the Republican Party."

"There's many Republicans that are looking for an off-ramp, new opportunities [to] define leadership in the future," he continued. "And obviously what President Trump, there's a lot of things that he did that were very good that the base and I agree with but he got off track on Jan. 6 and that was a costly error for our democracy and I agree with a lot of the comments that he has responsibility there and we need to make sure that's clear."

Hutchinson called on the Republican Party "to do a lot of soul-searching." and "not simply appeal to the [basic] instincts of some of our base."

