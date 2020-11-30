GOP Gov On Why He’s Working With Biden: ‘The Words Of President Trump Are Not Quite As Significant’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said that his administration is working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team because President Donald Trump’s words are “not quite as significant” after losing.

“The courts have not seen evidence of such extensive fraud,” Hutchinson said of the election. “Scores of courts have looked at that and so that’s why the General Services Administration recognized Vice President Biden as president-elect. He is president-elect. We need to work on that transition.”

“The worst thing that could happen is that we do no have a smooth handoff when it comes to our vaccine distribution,” the governor explained. “That takes that transition to start now and I’m grateful that it has.”

Hutchinson went on to speculate that Trump has not conceded the race to Biden because he is pursuing legal challenges in the courts.

“But beyond that, it’s President-elect Biden,” he said. “We’re working with the transition. That is where we are. We expect him to be sworn in in January even though there’s going to be some continued reviews, which I respect.”

“And it’s not that important,” he added. “The transition is what is important. The words of President Trump are not quite as significant. But the actions are important and he’s helping in this transition to make sure that President-elect Biden is ready to go on January 20th.”