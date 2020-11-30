Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

GOP Gov On Why He’s Working With Biden: ‘The Words Of President Trump Are Not Quite As Significant’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said that his administration is working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team because President Donald Trump’s words are “not quite as significant” after losing.
By David

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said that his administration is working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team because President Donald Trump’s words are “not quite as significant” after losing.

“The courts have not seen evidence of such extensive fraud,” Hutchinson said of the election. “Scores of courts have looked at that and so that’s why the General Services Administration recognized Vice President Biden as president-elect. He is president-elect. We need to work on that transition.”

“The worst thing that could happen is that we do no have a smooth handoff when it comes to our vaccine distribution,” the governor explained. “That takes that transition to start now and I’m grateful that it has.”

Hutchinson went on to speculate that Trump has not conceded the race to Biden because he is pursuing legal challenges in the courts.

“But beyond that, it’s President-elect Biden,” he said. “We’re working with the transition. That is where we are. We expect him to be sworn in in January even though there’s going to be some continued reviews, which I respect.”

“And it’s not that important,” he added. “The transition is what is important. The words of President Trump are not quite as significant. But the actions are important and he’s helping in this transition to make sure that President-elect Biden is ready to go on January 20th.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team