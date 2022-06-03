Be Afraid, Republicans: It's The 'Year Of The Angry Mom'

The things I do for you guys, honestly. I sometimes read Upchuck’s morning email thingie so you don’t. Anyway, this insight isn’t from him (d’uh) but from one of his guests:

And it raises the question: Instead of constantly playing defense, why isn’t the White House going on offense? Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher proposes one place where Biden and Democrats can take the fight to Republicans, rather than the other way around. Make the upcoming elections about “the angry mom” — on issues like gun violence and abortion. “If this is not the year of the angry mom, I don’t know what’s going to be the year of the angry mom, right?” Belcher said on “Meet the Press” last Sunday. (Begin at the 5:42 mark.) He continued, “I think there’s an opportunity for Democrats — if Democrats make this election about anything except what’s happening in our schools, and what’s happening, sort of, these mass shootings, and a woman’s right to take care of her body.”

Take the cues from the Youngkin campaign in Virginia and swing for women voters, moms in particular.

It’s not that Chuck Todd is right (and he almost never is, even though a blind pig finds an acorn now and then) but America’s women are under attack, so give them some real reasons to vote for Team Good and not for Team Evil. It isn’t the lie of CRT, it is the reality that the GOP is at their cervix and killing their kids; Republicans are blocking gun safety laws, and cheering on the rise of dystopian handmaiden futures for their daughters. Democrats are not.

