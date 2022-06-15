Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin Refuses To Certify New Mexico Election Results

You know your democracy is in trouble when...

A convicted felon Capitol rioter is still on a county commission overseeing election results and decides he and his other two Republican board members just don't feel like certifying election results.

Couy Griffin is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for his role in the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Source: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s secretary of state on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to order the Republican-led commission of rural Otero County to certify primary election results after it refused to do so over distrust of Dominion vote-tallying machines. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Olive’s request came a day after the three-member Otero County commission, in its role as a county canvassing board, voted unanimously against certifying the results of the June 7 primary without raising specific concerns about discrepancies. The commission’s members include Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin, who ascribes to unsubstantiated claims that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Griffin was convicted of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds — though not the building — amid the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and is scheduled for sentencing later this month. He acknowledged that the standoff over this primary could delay the outcome of local election races.