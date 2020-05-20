New Mexico County Official: 'The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat'

Otero County Commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump Couy Griffin has some decidedly unchristian thoughts about his political opponents, telling the crowd in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico that "the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."

"I've come to a place where I've come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat," he told the crowd gathered in violation of the state's stay-at-home orders at New Hope Revival Church.

He tried to backtrack on his comments by saying he meant "dead politically" later, but he's not really the type for nuance, as the AlamoGordo Daily News reports:

The founder of Cowboys For Trump posted to the group's Facebook page: "Virginia I'm coming your way. And I got a rope on my saddle if you think we may need it?" last month while sharing a news article highlighting the state's Democratic governor Ralph Northam.

As you may imagine, the outcry was immediate.

“The County Commissioner’s comment is despicable, indefensible, and un-American,” Democratic New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf tweeted Tuesday. “He represents Rs, Ds, and Independents. He should immediately apologize and resign.” Democratic Party of New Mexico chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement Griffin’s comments had no place in the state’s political discourse. “Commissioner Griffin should resign his position immediately,” she said. “It is also incumbent upon every single Republican holding or running for elected office in New Mexico to strongly denounce his comments and join our call for his resignation.”

Griffin is sticking to his guns, so to speak. He will not resign because he believes he has a right to speak out. He does not have the right to threaten other people's lives, however.