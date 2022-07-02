NM County Won’t Pay Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin's Legal Costs

Otero County, NM taxpayers literally laughed at the request to pay legal fees for convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist and Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin.
NM County Won’t Pay Capitol Rioter Couy Griffin's Legal Costs
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenJuly 2, 2022

Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, faces a lawsuit seeking to bar him from office after he was convicted for participating in the January 6 insurrection. After his arrest, he said, “there’s going to be blood running out of that building” when he returned to Washington for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

He was also recently in the news for refusing to certify New Mexico’s recent primary election results.

Unfortunately for Griffin, his request for taxpayer dollars for his newer legal woes was not just denied but laughed at by members of the public. Not surprisingly, the guy who likes to talk tough had his fee-fees hurt, as the Albuquerque Journal reported:

His defense sparked laughter from members of the audience Friday as he made the case for county legal representation and said it was time to take a stand against “tyrannical Marxists” who want to take away freedom.

“Look this is hard enough without you all laughing,” Griffin said at one point in the meeting.

That was just part of what looks like a very bad, expensive summer for Griffin. Earlier in the week, a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit trying to shut down the case seeking to bar him from office.

Griffin also faces a criminal trial in September for allegedly failing to register Cowboys for Trump as a political action committee.

