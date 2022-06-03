The Craziest GOP Candidate Of The Year Refuses To Concede

Kandiss Taylor was one of a slew of Republican gubernatorial candidates, most recently making the news for her “Jesus, Guns, Babies” platform that included a rally where she laid out her belief in an American theocracy where there is no separation of Church and State, saying, "The church runs the state of Georgia.”

On Tuesday, May 24, Taylor lost her bid to become the next GOP governor of Georgia. She did come in third! … with [checks notes] 3.4% of the vote. The decimal point is in the right place. Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was able to withstand the MAGA-supported, insider trader David Perdue, winning the primary with nearly three-quarters of the votes. Perdue received a little less than 22 % of the votes and, once again, Taylor received [checks notes again] 3.4% of the vote.

Guess what? The anti-Constitutionalist candidate, Taylor isn’t buying this. The election was clearly rigged, according to Taylor.

First, here’s a highlight from Taylor’s campaign just a day or two before primary day.

GA GOP Gov candidate Kandiss Taylor today: “We’re gonna do a political rally and we’re gonna honor Jesus .. They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! .. The church runs the state of Georgia!” pic.twitter.com/CP19s4KKSL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2022

Blows your hair back, right? Ms. Taylor went on her YouTube channel to live stream Tuesday evening. She opened by saying it was “a miracle I’m on YouTube live again. I haven’t been on here in months.” Why it was a miracle? Hard to say. Seems that the fact that she hadn’t gotten on her YouTube channel to do something “live” for months...and then she does do that, constitutes a “miracle” these days. Nope, according to Taylor, “they don’t like it when I come on here and talk about things that are illegal.”

What those “illegal” things are, we may never know. Taylor went on to explain that she’s taken a short vacation at the beach with her family, after campaigning all over Georgia, meeting with “Jewish patriots, Muslim patriots, Hindu patriots,” all over the Peach State. She wanted to check in and say that “we are nowhere near done,” though she isn’t running “for anything else.” But around the 1:55 mark, she says that while she cannot get into the details of things that are “in the works,” she wants her audience to know she’s serious: “I do not concede.” She also wants you to know that somebody “cheated,” and that she cannot concede because she represents [checking my notes] 3.4% of the GOP voters in a primary.

She then goes on to say, “See, it is not about me. It’s about the people of Georgia. It’s about the people of America, because a very wise congressman told me this morning on the phone that without Georgia, we lose the White House forever.”

Who this “wise congressman” is is unknown. Sounds like maybe someone contacted her because getting out the “Jesus, Guns, and Babies” vote down the road will be important. It’ll be important for Taylor to add her special evangelical seal of approval on that 3% Republicans will hope they can turn out.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.