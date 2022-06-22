Fox Host: J6 Hearing Made Trump Look ‘Just Awful’

In his interview with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree following Tuesday’s J6 hearing, Neil Cavuto’s opening question was, “Tom, you’re the lawyer and a great one. I’m not. But this just seems to make Donald Trump look awful. Just awful.”

Dupree did not object.

True, Cavuto does not seem like much of a Trump fan. But he’s been around long enough to know how far he can cross a line against Trump on Fox. Here, he acted as if there isn't one.

It suggests that Fox is totally fine with throwing Trump under the bus.

Sad!