Fox Host: J6 Hearing Made Trump Look ‘Just Awful’

You know the January 6th hearing demolished TFG when a Fox host opens an interview by remarking how damning it was.
By NewsHound EllenJune 22, 2022

In his interview with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree following Tuesday’s J6 hearing, Neil Cavuto’s opening question was, “Tom, you’re the lawyer and a great one. I’m not. But this just seems to make Donald Trump look awful. Just awful.

Dupree did not object.

True, Cavuto does not seem like much of a Trump fan. But he’s been around long enough to know how far he can cross a line against Trump on Fox. Here, he acted as if there isn't one.

It suggests that Fox is totally fine with throwing Trump under the bus.

Sad!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue