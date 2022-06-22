What Does It Mean That Fox Is Talking About Jan. 6th Hearings?

While it might appear to be good news that right wing media like Fox, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal are gingerly criticizing Trump for the election plot, it probably isn't. Can you guess why?

On Neil Cavuto's show, Chad Pergram talked about yesterday's hearing, describing how the Trump campaign even attempted to send fraudulent slates of electors to Mike Pence, who presided over the certification of the election.

Cavuto then turned to Thomas Dupree, who served in the Department of Justice under President George W. Bush.

“Tom, you’re a lawyer and a great one. And I’m not, but this just seems to make Donald Trump look awful. Just awful,” Cavuto said.

“It seems to be a real theme that the committee members are trying to bring out in their statements and their questioning to show that the former president wasn’t just a bystander or that people that work for him were trying to do this, but that the president was a central player in all of this,” Dupree said.

So what does it all mean? It means Rupert Murdoch is cutting Trump loose, and that Ron DeSantis, the smarter, younger fascist, is warming up in the bullpen to be the Anointed One. After all, Trump's costing them money!

And Fox voters will go along with it, because DeSantis doesn't have the same public taint as Trump does. Problem solved!

Perhaps overshadowed by other news today, a judge in Delaware has let Dominion's defamation lawsuit move forward against the parent Fox Corporation—more or less personified by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch in the pleadings. https://t.co/6QU7iZatSR pic.twitter.com/CRx981Mqtz — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 22, 2022

Malcolm Turnbull: Rupert Murdoch must be held responsible for Trump. Spot on. https://t.co/QV2x2Zipuv — Sally Ambrose (@Ambroseglen) June 11, 2022