GOP Rep. Thanks Trump For His Victory For 'White Life'

Mary Miller rips her mask off!
By Conover KennardJune 25, 2022

Although Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller will say she misspoke, she has been criticized for other controversial remarks. During a speech last year, she invoked Adolf Hitler. "If we win a few elections, we're still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future,'" she said at the time. Well, she just stepped in it again.

Miller joined former President Donald Trump at this fundraising rally on Saturday. She thanked the twice-impeached one-term president for stripping the constitutionally protected right to choose from women across America. And she thanked him for his "victory for white life."

"President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday," she said.

The highly controversial ruling will further restrict healthcare access for Black women and girls. It's all by design, and Miller just said the quiet part out loud.

Here she is last year, saying that Hitler was right about one thing.

Again, she'll say she misspoke, but I'm not so sure about that. And of course, she's a right-wing Christian. That surprises zero people. Black women will be especially affected by the court's ruling, so Miller needs to check her privilege.

