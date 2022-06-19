Jan. 6 Committee To Release Additional Evidence Of Trump's 'Big Ripoff' Scheme

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said over the weekend that the Jan. 6 Select Committee is preparing to release additional evidence about a scheme to grift money from people who believe that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
At a hearing last week, Lofgren revealed that the Trump campaign "used these false claims of election fraud to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from supporters who were told their donations were for the legal fight in the courts. But the Trump campaign didn't use the money for that. The 'Big Lie' was also a big ripoff."

Lofgren told CBS host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that there was an intense public interest in the "big ripoff."

"To be clear, there are about 100 candidates for office right now that are repeating election deniers," Brennan observed. "They are repeating some of what President Trump still claims. At least five of them have won their primaries."

Lofgren wouldn't say if the committee had found "direct" connections between the candidates and the Jan. 6 grift.

"We are going to be releasing additional information," Lofgren revealed. "I've got the staff working on it right now. Obviously, the hearings are a couple of hours each and you can't lay out all the information that's been compiled."

"So I know there's been substantial interest in the big ripoff and we will provide additional information to the public soon," she added.

Brennan wondered if the new information would "establish direct links" to the election deniers currently running for office.

"Not necessarily," Logren replied. "We will lay out what we have and people can look at it. I don't want to just pop off irresponsibly here."

