Laura Ingraham Blames School Massacres On Marijuana

Fox News host Laura Ingraham went full-on "Reefer Madness" on Tuesday, attempting to tie the mass murderers of children in schools to smoking marijuana.

In her opening monologue, Ingraham borrows from the Dinesh D'Souza playbook of using unproven conservative ideas and gobbledygook as "fact to prove her hypothesis."

The main article she cited was written, of course, by Conservative activists called the Association of Mature American Citizens: Chronic Marijuana Use and Violence – Linked?



Notice the Cavuto question mark at the end of their headline? AMAC can't say for certain of course, but that doesn't stop Ingraham from doing just that by using this article as certifiable proof.

No mention of alcohol use in any of these " studies " opinions. Would there be a causal relationship between alcohol and psychosis? We all know the answer to that.

Most any red-blooded American will tell you one thing marijuana use doesn't do is create an amphetamine-driven psychosis that turns a person violent and murderous.

And even if you become a chronic high potency abuser of the newer versions of marijuana, the person is most likely too stoned to get off the couch. Pot smoking doesn't give a person an amphetamine high, so to speak.

Was it the Acapulco Gold, wacky weed, Mexican, or the latest Sativa or Indica blend?

Right-wingers used to make the claim that "marijuana is a gateway drug that leads teens to other more harmful substances like cocaine and heroin, etc...".

Who knew that marijuana was a gateway drug to the mass murder of school kids?

I'll tell you who knew. Alex f**king Berenson. He's another one of Ingraham's "experts."

Ingraham ended her rant by attacking Beto O'Rourke and President Biden. Because of course.

"I would rather operate in the real world, and that world is a lot more complicated than the anti-Second Amendment, anti-gun activists would suggest. Whenever there is a societal, cultural, familial, and spiritual deficit, bad things are going to rush in to fill it. Guns, gangs, drugs, then there will be harm for others, or self-harm. And until we’re honest about all of this, young people will continue to be pawns in a political game."

Pawns? What about the slaughtered elementary school kids of Uvalde, or the African Americans in Buffalo, to name the most recent casualties?

They are the real "pawns," Laura. And your gaslighting on behalf of right-wing gun fetish culture proves you just don't care how many innocents are gunned down with high-capacity weapons, so long as you can win political points for the Republican Party.