Mike Pence Calls For A National Abortion Ban

It seems only progressives and women's rights groups knew this was coming?
By John AmatoJune 24, 2022

Trump's former vice president (you remember, the one he sicc'd the mob on?) Mike Pence celebrated the SCOTUS ruling this morning and used it to call for an eventual nationwide ban on abortion.

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” said Mr. Pence, a longtime abortion opponent.

Pence didn't stop there.

“Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” he said.

Pence was put on the Trump ticket because of his relationship with the extremists in his party: religious right Christian nationalists.

Many of the Conservative justices on the high court all lied under oath during their confirmation hearings. When asked if they would overturn Roe v Wade and claimed it was settled and reaffirmed law.

Brett Kavanaugh says the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion is "an important precedent of the Supreme Court that has been reaffirmed many times."

Gorsuch used the smokescreen of 'reaffirmed' precedent many times, as well.

The Supreme Court is a corrupt and illegitimate institution today and those justices who lied at their confirmation hearings should be impeached.

Discussion

