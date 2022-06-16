Proud Boy Trial Document Spells Out Plan To Occupy Capitol

But his attorneys say Enrique Tarrio did not share the document with the other defendants!
By Susie MadrakJune 16, 2022

We learned about this in March, but this is the first time we're getting a look at "1776 Returns," an actual blueprint for the organized insurrectionists. Via USAToday:

A document allegedly given to Proud Boys Chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection lays out detailed plans to occupy more than half a dozen buildings surrounding the U.S. Capitol and describes tactics to be used by occupiers as they "Storm the Winter Palace."

The full document titled "1776 Returns," attached as an exhibit in a court filing Wednesday by Tarrio's co-defendant Zachary Rehl, was described by one former federal prosecutor as "an absolutely devastating piece of evidence."

You can read the document here.

Tarrio, Rehl and three other members of the extremist group the Proud Boys face multiple felony counts, including seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge resulting from the Jan. 6 insurrection. The defendants are in jail in Washington, D.C. awaiting trial.

Tarrio's attorneys argue that the document was not a plan to attack the Capitol and that Tarrio did not share or discuss the document with the other defendants.

