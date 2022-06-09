Pushaw's Side Hustle Exposed; DeSantis Blames 'Legacy Media'

The Florida governor claims his spokeswoman is being "smeared" over neglecting to register as a foreign agent. I guess anything that gives him a negative news cycle is a smear?
By Susie MadrakJune 9, 2022

Ron DeSantis attack dog Christina Pushaw had a major oopsie this week. The DoJ forced her to register as a foreign agent of a former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, for her past work after they contacted her.

She began her work in 2018 as a volunteer in the post-Soviet country, her attorney said, and was ultimately paid $25,000 over the course of two years. Isn't it funny, how many of these Republican true believers adore Soviet-bloc authoritarian regimes? Via the Washington Post:

“Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States,” Sherwin said. “The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware.” The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The episode reflects standard enforcement practices under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), said Joshua Ian Rosenstein, an expert on the 1938 law at D.C.-based Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein and Birkenstock. A letter of inquiry may prompt a voluntary registration, he said, to “short-circuit a more formal determination of a failure to comply.” Enforcement can take place years after the activity in question if authorities receive a complaint or simply act on a public news item, he said. Though the methods are standard, Rosenstein added, there is an increased willingness to use them.

She's kind of the Laura Ingraham of Twitter:

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue