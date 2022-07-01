Radio Station Plays RATM 'Killing In The Name' On Repeat After Host Firings

According to one source, Rage Against the Machine's 'Killing in the Name' is now the most played song in Canada on the radio this week because of this one radio station playing it non-stop. Apparently though it was a marketing stunt to draw attention to its new format. And after 30 hours morning host Angela Valiant introduced the station and acknowledged the stunting getting away from them.

A completely uncensored and live version is heard above.

Vancouver’s pop and soft rock contemporary radio station KiSS Radio 104.9 FM has been playing a censored version of Rage Against the Machine’s song “Killing in the Name” on repeat for hours since early this morning (June 29). Yesterday, two of the station’s popular DJs and radio hosts, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, were laid off from the company after working there for more than five years. When a listener called in to request a different song, the DJ allegedly ignored it and continued to play Rage Against the Machine, reports the Vancouver Sun. “KiSS is changing and, unfortunately, we were informed that we will not be part of this new chapter,” said Lim and Sidhu during their final broadcast yesterday. “It comes with mixed emotions, as you can probably hear.” An iconic protest song from Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 self-titled debut, “Killing in the Name” famously includes the lyrics “Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me.” Upon learning of the incident, RATM guitarist Tom Morello retweeted one fan’s suggestion that the song choice is due to the staff changes: “A pop radio station in Vancouver laid off all of their staff yesterday. Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing ‘Killing in the Name’ on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30). It’s beautiful.” Other radio stations over the years, however, have also used a similar tactic before undergoing a format changeover.

The final chorus is classic.

Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me

Motherfucker!

Ugh!

- Zack de la Rocha

'Killing in the Name' is an iconic song 30 years old now, and covered countless times over the years. One of the very best covers is by Voice of Baceprot, an all-girl band from Indonesia. Which just speaks to its universal appeal.

Guitarist Tom Morello retweeted this, I assume showing his approval.