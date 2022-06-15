Report: Herschel Walker Busted For Lying About Being In Law Enforcement

Herschel Walker has said many times that he's been a real life law enforcement officer in some capacity.

Did you believe him?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that on three separate occasions Herschel Walker claimed he was either a law enforcement officer, a certified peace officer, or an FBI agent.

In a 2017 speech, Walker got more specific. “I work with the Cobb County Police Department, and I’ve been in criminal justice all my life,” he said. Later, in 2019, he said he was an FBI agent. “I spent time at Quantico at the FBI training school. Y’all didn’t know I was an agent?” he said at a speech to soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. And he also once told Irving, Tex. police he was “a certified peace officer,” according to a 2000 police report involving a conflict with an intoxicated man. As the Journal found out there is no evidence of any of this.

It would be very easy to verify if a person was a real peace officer of some kind, but in this day and age if a reporter can't find any proof, that means it's probably a lie.

(Read the entire article. )

Walker's campaign told the AJC that he was an honorary deputy in Cobb County, but Cobb County said they have no record of any law enforcement involvement from Walker. And if he did it would be "like a junior ranger badge.”

You have to also be a college graduate to become an FBI agent. Walker college left early to pursue his football career.

As Digby writes, "The idea that this guy could beat the excellent Raphael Warnock has me sick to my stomach."

Indeed.