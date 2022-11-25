Herschel Walker Takes Tax Break For Primary Residence -- In Texas

According to CNN, Herschel Walker has claimed a Texas primary residence tax benefit, while running for Senate in Georgia -- a break that only applies if the home is your “principal residence,” CNN’s KFile first reported Wednesday. Walker reportedly took the tax exemption in both 2021 and 2022, after launching his Georgia Senate bid. Via Vanity Fair:

As CNN noted, claiming the roughly $1,500 in savings in Texas is “potentially running afoul of both Texas tax rules and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office.”

[...] To run for office and vote in Georgia, 15 rules, not all of which need to be met, are considered for establishing residency, which include where the resident takes their homestead tax exemption and where they intend to live permanently. The US Constitution only requires a potential senator to be an inhabitant of their state when elected.

In Texas, meanwhile, homeowners who move away can continue receiving a homestead tax break if they don’t establish “principal residence” elsewhere and plan to move back to the state within two years, according to CNN. The Walker campaign did not respond to a request for comment.