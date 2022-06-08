Sen. Thune Would Rather Kill Prairie Dogs Than Save Kid's Lives

On Tuesday afternoon, Sen. John Thune became the latest Republican to defend high-powered weapons, advancing the ridiculous claim that AR-15s are needed to kill varmints.

CNN's Manu Raju said he spoke with GOP lawmakers who are even defending the need for AR-15s so soon after the massacre at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

"In my state, they use them to shoot prairie dogs and other types of varmints," Sen. Thune explained.

At least nineteen elementary school children were slaughtered and two teachers in Uvalde with an AR15.

"I think there are legitimate reasons people would want to have them, and there are literally millions of them available in the country currently," Thune continued.

That's like saying we must sell alcohol to everyone regardless of age because alcohol is served everywhere and people like to drink it.

Thune joins the moronic likes of Rep. Ken Buck who said, "AR-15 is the gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens."

This is a Prairie dog.

Credit: Getty Images

To justify their love of the NRA, people need a weapon of mass murder to defend their livestock form a freaking prairie dog?

A raccoon?

This is sick. Republicans put the lives of chickens ahead of children.