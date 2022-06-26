Sen. Warren: 'Women Are Not Second Class Citizens'

On Sunday morning's ABC's This Week, Senator Elizabeth Warren trashed the idea that states should get to decide how a woman controls her own body.

Martha Raddatz parroted Kristi Noem's claims about red states voting for anti-abortion candidates. "They go to polls just like your constituents in Massachusetts where abortion is legal. Why not leave it to the states?" Raddatz asked.

"Look, we have never left individual rights to the states," Warren explained. "The whole idea is that women are not second-class citizens and the government is not the one that will decide about the continuation of a pregnancy."

"You know there's no equivalent there for men, so what we believe is that access to abortion like other medical procedures should be available across the board to all people in this country," she continued.

Right now there are 26 states outlawing abortions. That's two Americas.

This is why we have federal laws against discrimination. You can't have a unified country with one set of rules for red states and another for blue states when it comes to individual rights.

Civil rights must never be a states' rights issue, ever.

Apparently women can be discriminated upon at will.

Soon, will diners in Mississippi refuse to serve Black customers again?