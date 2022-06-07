Statewide Investigation Looks Into MI Voting Machine Breaches

Looks like Trump supporters were given illegal access to voting systems in some parts of the state.
By Susie MadrakJune 7, 2022

Oh, those devoted Trump cultists! Turns out that in the state of Michigan, they tried to access voting systems -- and now police have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks. Via Reuters:

The previously unreported records include search warrants and investigators' memos obtained by Reuters through public records requests. The documents reveal a flurry of efforts by state authorities to secure voting machines, poll books, data-storage devices and phone records as evidence in a probe launched in mid-February.

The state’s investigation follows breaches of local election systems in Michigan by Republican officials and pro-Trump activists trying to prove his baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The police documents reveal, among other things, that the state is investigating a potential breach of voting equipment in Lake Township, a small, largely conservative community in northern Michigan's Missaukee County. The previously unreported case is one of at least 17 incidents nationwide, including 11 in Michigan, in which Trump supporters gained or attempted to gain unauthorized access to voting equipment.

