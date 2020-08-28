MI Investigating Racist Voter Suppression Scheme, Allegedly Tied To Jacob Wohl

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has posted audio of the robocalls using falsehoods to scare Blacks from voting by mail:.

Hi, this is Tamika Taylor from Project 1599, a civil rights organization founded by Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. Mail-in voting sounds great. But did you know that if you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants? And be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debt? The CDC is even pushing to give preference for mail-in voting to track people for mandatory vaccines. Don’t be BS’ed into giving your private information to the man. Stay safe, and beware of vote by mail.

Benson has condemned this disgusting attempt to suppress the vote and is asking for anyone who has received similar false information to contact her.

My office has received a recording of a robocall targeting Detroit voters using racially-charged stereotypes and false information to deter voting by mail. It is an unconscionable, indefensible, blatant attempt to lie to citizens about their right to vote. https://t.co/lgNEh8mtvf — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 27, 2020

Attorney General @dananessel and I will use every tool at our disposal to dispel this & other false rhetoric & seek justice on behalf of every voter who was targeted & harmed by this vicious attempt at voter suppression. Please report similar false info to elections@michigan.gov — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) August 27, 2020

According to The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, voters in Pennsylvania have also been targeted.

Burkman and Wohl denied any involvement to Sommer but the connection to them looks legit:

The “Project 1599” cited in the robocall is the name of a nebulous political organization run by Wohl and Burkman, a play on the address of the home Burkman owns in Northern Virginia that plays host to bizarre press conferences in Burkman’s driveway. But Wohl and Burkman deny any involvement in the robocalls. … “We have no connection to any such robocalls,” Burkman later wrote in an email, claiming that the call came from “a liberal group trying to embarrass us.” The phone number for the robocall that played in Pennsylvania is the same as a Northern Virginia phone number Burkman has used publicly. But Burkman cited the use of his phone number in the call as proof that he and Wohl weren’t behind it. “No one in their right mind would put their own cell on a robocall,” Burkman said in an email.

C&L Readers are all too familiar with Wohl and Burkman.

They allegedly paid a woman to say she had been sexually assaulted by Dr. Anthony Fauci (she later admitted she had never met him). They tried a similar hoax with Pete Buttigieg. They also fabricated sexual harassment claims against Robert Mueller. Last year, Wohl was charged with a felony for illegal securities sales.

Who in their right mind wouldn’t think they are involved in this scam, too?