Right-Wing Fraudsters Wohl And Burkman Get More Of What They Deserve

The two extremists are being sued for $11 million by a Marine vet and attorney they smeared as a child sex predator.
Credit: D M via Flickr/Public Domain Dedication (CC0)
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 7, 2024

If ever there were two people deserving of legal trouble, it’s Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman. The two were already fined $5.1 million by the FCC for their fake robocalls designed to suppress Black votes in the 2020 presidential election. They also pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud, were sentenced to two years probation, fined an additional $2,500 each, and were required to do 500 hours of community service registering voters in Washington, D.C.

The robocalling was only one of their disgusting pranks. They also fabricated sexual harassment claims against special counsel Robert Mueller and sexual predator claims about Sen. Elizabeth Warren, e.g. Another Burkman escapade got him shot in the ass by his own former employee.

Now, a very damning legal complaint by Marine vet and attorney “John Doe” describes a life devastated by a YouTube video the pair posted, falsely painting Doe as a child sex predator.

From The Daily Beast, which has a detailed breakdown of the case:

In the aftermath, the unidentified Maryland man was let go from his law firm, lost a paid internship at Johns Hopkins University, was thrown out by his landlord, and forced him into bankruptcy, the lawsuit states. “John Doe” contends in the suit that Wohl and his co-defendant, soon-to-be-disbarred lawyer Jack Burkman, caused “irreparable harm” by laying waste to his reputation, wrecking his ability to earn a living, and turning him into a “critical casualty” of their “ongoing, illegal scheme.”

I hope this pair spends the rest of their lives paying for their malicious stunts.

Oh, and if you ask me, these guys have a weird fixation with sexual predations. Just saying.

Discussion

