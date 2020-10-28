Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman Hit With MORE Felony Charges - This Time In Cleveland

Right Wing cranks Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were indicted by a grand jury in Cleveland on a set of NEW charges related to their voter suppression robocall campaign. Back in early October they were indicted on other charges by the Dana Nessel, the State Attorney General of Michigan. These are new charges.

The news outlet Cleveland.com reports that the grand jury indicted them on charges related to a milti-state robocall campaign for a total of EIGHT counts of telecommunications fraud and SEVEN counts of bribery related to more than 8,000 calls that were placed to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland.

They face similar criminal charges in Michigan and there is a civil lawsuit open in New York City related to the same voter suppression scheme. They are due back in court on November 13th.

Hopefully these dopes end up in prison for a long time.