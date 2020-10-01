Jacob Wohl And Jack Burkman Hit With Felony Charges In Voter Suppression Scheme

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, the pair of conmen, grifters and liars of the right wing conspiracy theory machine may finally have done something that will land them in prison. In late August, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl were reportedly behind voter supression robocalls in Michigan. Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, investigated and determined that there was enough of a basis to file numerous charges against the pair - all carrying hefty prison sentences if they are convicted.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that she has filed charges today against both Wohl and Burkman for "orchestrating a series of robocalls aimed at suppressing the vote in the November general election."

They are each charged with:

One violation of election law – intimidating voters, a five-year felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a five-year felony;

One count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a seven-year felony; and

Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a seven-year felony.

It is unclear if they will be extradited to Michigan for arraignment or if they will come voluntarily. Jack Burkman lists his official residence as Arlington, Virginia and Jacob Wohl lives under his rock in Los Angeles.

According to Nessel, the messages "attempted to discourage voters from participating in the general election by creating and funding a robocall targeted at certain urban areas, including Detroit. The calls were made in late August and went out to nearly 12,000 residents with phone numbers from the 313 area code."

Nessel's office communicated with other state AG"s in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois, all of which reportedly had similar robocalls received by their residents in areas with large minority populations. In total, it is believed that over 85,000 similar calls were made.

Nessel's office put out the following statement:

“Any effort to interfere with, intimidate or intentionally mislead Michigan voters will be met with swift and severe consequences. This effort specifically targeted minority voters in an attempt to deter them from voting in the November election. We’re all well aware of the frustrations caused by the millions of nuisance robocalls flooding our cell phones and landlines each day, but this particular message poses grave consequences for our democracy and the principles upon which it was built. Michigan voters are entitled to a full, free and fair election in November and my office will not hesitate to pursue those who jeopardize that.”

The Michican Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, released this statement in August after reports of the robocalls came to her attention:

"I have zero tolerance for anyone who would seek to deceive citizens about their right to vote. I am grateful to the Attorney General for her swift and thorough investigation, putting anyone else who would seek to undermine citizens’ fundamental rights on notice that we will use every tool at our disposal to dispel false rhetoric and seek justice on behalf of every voter who is targeted and harmed by any attempt to suppress their vote.”

So what was on the robocall? It was a multi-prong voter suppression tool. It warned that voting by mail "gives your provate information to the man" and tells people that voting by mail allows the police to track you down for old warrants and will help credit card companies come after voters for old debts. It also said that the database will be used by the CDC to track people down for MANDATORY VACCINES.

So...to wrap this up. Wohl and Burkman assume that minorities are all deadbeats with warrants who only vote Democrat.

Do you want to listen to the robocall? Click here!

Charging documents? Click here.

In total, they each face a maximum of 24 years on the 4 charges. The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine.