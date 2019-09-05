Jacob Wohl Charged With Felony For Illegal Security Sales

There's a reason smarmy little brats like Jacob Wohl end up aligning with the Republican Party: Their little scams are training for scamming voters.

Before he was a Trump shill, Jacob Wohl got into some trouble in Arizona with a securities scam that earned him a lifetime ban from the National Futures Association. In addition to scamming funds from people who actually invested with him, Wohl claimed (at age 18) that he had been selling securities for 9 years. Mmmhmm.

Now California is after him. He was charged with a felony for unlawful sale of securities.

Daily Beast:

The allegation that Wohl and Johnson unlawfully sold securities centers on one of Wohl’s financial companies, Montgomery Assets. A warrant application filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office notes that the three-year statute of limitations on the case was set to expire at the end of August 2019, meaning prosecutors had to file by the end of last month if they wanted to pursue charges. “In 2016 Jacob Wohl and Matthew Johnson represented themselves as members of a company called Montgomery Assets,” the warrant application reads. “On July 27, 2016 through August 27, 2016 Jacob Wohl and Matthew Johnson offered for sale unqualified securities in violation of California Corporations Code 25110 which has a three year statute of limitations and must be tolled by the issuance of an arrest warrant.”

Lock. Him. Up.