Elizabeth Warren Trolls Burkman, Wohl With 'Cougar' Tweet

Multiple people on Twitter today asked me why Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman aren't in jail for public nuisance and fraud charges. But Elizabeth Warren did not appear fazed by their charges that somehow she is -- gasp -- a sexual predator who engaged in a turgid extramarital affair with a twenty-something Marine.

Is that like the extramarital affairs that Rudy Guiliani, Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich, Mark Sanford, David Vitter, Mark Souder, and Scott DesJarlais had?

No, it's SO MUCH WORSE. Because, you see, Elizabeth Warren is a woman, and a woman who preys on younger men is a COUGAR. And that's badder than anything every man in the White House currently does, because when you're on Team Trump, "They let you do it."

The banner outside Jacob Wohl's garage where they held the "press conference" makes the totally accurate CHARGE against Warren:

Today’s Jacob Wohl press conference topic: pic.twitter.com/48cSCHlrpw — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

That microphone image is really SUBTLE, boys.

So Elizabeth Warren tweeted this, to all of Twitter's delight:

It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/fHasLm0j9P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019

And several of us think she should hold every rally from now on surrounded by topless "Marines," if you know what I mean. #Cougar2020 is trending as of this writing.