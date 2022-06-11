Ted Nugent Wants Armed Commandos Patrolling All Schools

Republicans keep coming up the most insane and ridiculous justifications to not pass any gun control measures while they embrace AR 15's, and leave our school children die.

The latest insanity came form Ted Nugent.

Nugent told Newsmax that instead of doing any kind of gun control, he wants to turn every school into a war zone.

Nugent said, "Have a real command. I mean a real commando (Arnold Schwarzenegger) tuned in guy that's trained in tactics and firepower and criminality and have him looking for trouble."

"Not kind of casually walking around "Parkland" and maybe he'll run into trouble. Have a commando who values those children's lives and have this commando well trained, tactical, capable individual LOOKING FOR TROUBLE," Nugent shouted.

Can you imagine an armed commando in full gear roving the halls of every school?

There are over 130,000 public schools in the United States alone.

That's not counting private, religious, charter, and boarding schools.

So where are these commandos? In Ted's brain, obviously

It's Republicans that are addicted to video games and movies and believe they can control any situation with a joy stick..

We already saw how ineffective law enforcement could be during Uvalde.

Maybe Nugent can help develop a RoboCop cyborg to patrol every school?

Idgit.