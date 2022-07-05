Alex Jones Makes July 4 Declaration Against 'Alien Forces'

InfoWars has gotta keep that supplement/tinfoil hat money rolling in, to pay for his lawsuits!
By John AmatoJuly 5, 2022

Alex Jones, (the conspiracy provocateur) was successfully sued by the Sandy Hook families, and he's now using bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid paying up.

Nevertheless, his grift continues. On July 4 he made a pledge to fight against 'the alien forces trying to terminate the human race,' and turn us into Satan's A.I. cyborgs.

Jones is no stranger to channeling Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper with many of his Dr. Strangelove rants claiming our water has been poisoned.

But he's also claimed the devil and aliens have been trying to destroy humans.

Jones then delivered another one of his sick monologues.

Jones said, "I declare this July 4th of 2022, to be a Declaration of Independence against the alien force on this planet today waging war against humans, our biology and our very future that is attempting to exterminate the majority of us, and force the minority that's left to merge with AI computers and become cyborg slaves of Satan.”

This is a man Roger Stone plots with every chance he gets.

This is a man that Trump has relied on.

This is today's GOP.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue