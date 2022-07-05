Alex Jones Makes July 4 Declaration Against 'Alien Forces'

Alex Jones, (the conspiracy provocateur) was successfully sued by the Sandy Hook families, and he's now using bankruptcy in an attempt to avoid paying up.

This needs to be updated to read: "Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court in an effort to avoid paying court-ordered fines to Sandy Hook families" — walter #ProtectTransKids #GetTheJab #LetWomenLead (@walterhpdx) April 18, 2022

Nevertheless, his grift continues. On July 4 he made a pledge to fight against 'the alien forces trying to terminate the human race,' and turn us into Satan's A.I. cyborgs.

Jones is no stranger to channeling Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper with many of his Dr. Strangelove rants claiming our water has been poisoned.

But he's also claimed the devil and aliens have been trying to destroy humans.

Jones then delivered another one of his sick monologues.

Jones said, "I declare this July 4th of 2022, to be a Declaration of Independence against the alien force on this planet today waging war against humans, our biology and our very future that is attempting to exterminate the majority of us, and force the minority that's left to merge with AI computers and become cyborg slaves of Satan.”

This is a man Roger Stone plots with every chance he gets.

This is a man that Trump has relied on.

This is today's GOP.