AOC Slams Harasser For Sexist Comment On Capitol Steps

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez later called out Alex Stein, a far-right troll and for harassing her on the Capitol steps.
By Ed ScarceJuly 14, 2022

"I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. A Capitol police officer stood by watching, doing and saying nothing, of course.

Source: Business Insider

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday night called out a far-right troll who approached her on the Capitol steps earlier that day and made lewd comments about her body.

"I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it's clearly someone seeking extremist fame," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

"It's just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad," she added.

She then included footage of the incident in a follow-up tweet. "I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

The video was originally posted by a comedian and far-right activist named Alex Stein, and reposted on Twitter by Ocasio-Cortez. In the video, Stein can be heard yelling at Ocasio-Cortez, calling her his "favorite big booty Latina" while accusing her of wanting to "kill babies."

Pretty sure that the former bartender has seen her share of creeps like Alex Stein many times before, and would have decked him if she hadn't been running late.

This guy watched.

vlcsnap-2022-07-14-08h14m42s847

So is it any wonder that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez fears for her safety, even around Capitol police?

Naturally enough, Stein has gained recent prominence among the far right and jokingly refers to Tucker Carlson as his "biological father." Makes sense, as they both use overt racism and misogyny to promote themselves.

