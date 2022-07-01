Tucker, On Foreign Soil! Claims Biden Is Arresting Political Opponents

All the nonsense about what Biden does "on foreign soil" but Tucker is in Rio lying his butt off about American news.
By John Amato
July 1, 2022

During Tucker Carlson's Wednesday program (filmed in Brazil), the Fox News host claimed President Biden is arresting people who don't agree with his political point of view.

In a long opening segment, Carlson labeled the Select Committee as "the Stalinist Committee" and also claimed that people arrested on January 6 were merely there to voice their political opinion about the 2020 election.

"The signature tactic of the Biden administration has been to criminalize American politics," Carlson said.

He continued, "Why have a political debate when you can just arrest people that disagree with you? ... That has happened far below the media radar since the day Joe Biden was elected."

Using Carlson's twisted logic, why have a presidential election at all when the losing president (Trump) can claim the election was stolen, without a scintilla of proof?

Then [Trump] can gather up his attorneys, media propagandists, and Congress members... and plot a coup to overthrow the election by refusing to acknowledge the electoral college votes, send them back to states they choose, replace the state electors with pro-Trump electors, kick the winning presidential candidate to the curb and keep Trump in power.

But according to Tucker, "that's just his opinion, man."

No, Tucker. That's what happened.

Fox News has been screaming about Biden blasting the Supreme Court on foreign soil...

...then, on foreign soil, Carlson ranted that the US government is illegally imprisoning rabid Trump supporters like the Soviet Union did.

What a liar.

