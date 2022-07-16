Carol Leonnig Drops Small Grenade About Secret Service Records

This happened during another very high-level, high-profile Congressional investigation.
By Susie MadrakJuly 16, 2022

Mehdi Hasan was talking with Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig about the Secret Service "and their history of these, I don't know we want to call it, inconvenient episodes. You mentioned Kennedy."

She shared this.

"For my book Zero Fail, I learned about an episode that has never really been reported, in which a series of boxes, and only the boxes that contained the juicy bits, so to speak, disappeared from the Secret Service archives at the same time then a committee that replaced the Warren Commission, if you will, a committee of Congress was investigating a series of reports the Secret Service agents and headquarters had received numerous warnings and early red flags that Kennedy was being targeted by people who wanted to shoot him from a high spot in a building," she said.

"And so they were on alert long before they entered Dealey Plaza in Dallas, on that fateful day that Kennedy was killed. The boxes of records that contained this information, the warnings out of Chicago, the warnings out of Miami from a confidential informant -- these boxes, the Secret Service embarrassingly had to report, has been destroyed as part of normal protocol. It happened right when this committee was seeking those records to find out how much the Secret Service knew about the threat to Kennedy before he was actually killed."

(Hat tip to Charlie Pierce.)

