'Cringey' Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Debate Mocked

"Congrats Arizona! You made the Wyoming debate look sane in comparison to yours," tweeted Congressman Adam Kinzinger.
By Ed ScarceJuly 2, 2022

If you thought the recent Wyoming Republican debate was absurd, it had nothing on the "food fight" mess that was Thursday's Arizona Republican gubernatorial debate. Most of their candidates remain convinced that the election was stolen from Trump, not only in the nation but also in Arizona itself, despite their own audit proving otherwise. The was the loudest and most often heard refrain, usually led by frontrunner Kari Lake, who asked for a show of hands who believed the election was stolen. Hands immediately shot up.

Source: Azcentral

There was no shortage of cringeworthy moments during Thursday’s food fight, otherwise known as Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial debate.

There was the squabbling, of course, and the two leading candidates embracing their inner 8-year-old as they hurled insults at one another.

There was Scott Neely’s remark about his opponents, all of them accomplished in their respective professional fields: “I haven't been on a stage with this many women since I’ve been to a baby shower.”

But the cringiest, creepiest, scariest moment of all was when Kari Lake asked for a show of hands of how many of the four candidates believe the 2020 presidential election was “corrupt and stolen.”

Three hands immediately shot up.

Laurie Roberts of the Arizona Republic watched the entire sordid spectacle and came away with this conclusion:

Unless the non-deluded wing of the Republican Party prevails over the next month or Democrats somehow pull off a miracle in November, this swing state could well be about to careen from temporary insanity into full-blown, flat-out crazy.

As bellwethers go, this one should be clanging loudly all across the land.

Be afraid, America. Be very afraid.

